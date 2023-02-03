Within minutes of Chris McDaniel announcing his run for lieutenant governor of Mississippi, Delbert Hosemann’s campaign released the following personal attack on their opponent: “After being rejected by Mississippians in three failed statewide campaigns, the least effective politician in the state with the largest ego is running again, this time for Lt. Governor.”
It was uncalled for, petty and childish. I listened to McDaniel’s eloquent and riveting announcement speech, and he talked about policy, political philosophy and the differences between him and Delbert Hosemann. Not once did he attack the man personally. As a matter of fact, he clearly stated that he held no personal dislike for Hosemann. But now, already, shots have been fired in the direction of our native son, and I’m not too happy about it, and you shouldn’t be either.
Listen, I know that I am in McDaniel country and, for the most part, I’m preaching to the choir, but this is a call to action, not just for your vote, but to work our butts off as Jones, Jasper, Wayne and Smith countians to make sure that we turn our state into the next Florida or Texas. And we need Chris McDaniel as our lieutenant governor for that to happen.
As Chris pointed out in his speech, Delbert Hosemann is a proud moderate (read Democrat) in the most conservative state in America. In a super-majority Republican senate, with only 16 Democrats holding seats, Hosemann has appointed 13 of them to important chairmanships. Why? We should be fighting the socialist, destructive policies of Democrats tooth and nail … we certainly shouldn’t be appointing them to leadership positions within our state government. Hosemann did just that. That is not campaign hyperbole, it’s simply the truth.
In the same attack on Chris McDaniel that the Hosemann campaign unleashed right after his announcement, they have the gall to credit Hosemann with “delivering the largest tax cut in Mississippi history.” What the Hosemann campaign fails to mention is that Hosemann IS THE ONLY REASON WE STILL HAVE AN INCOME TAX AT ALL! That’s right. Gov. Tate Reeves, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, the majority of Mississippi’s House Representatives and Senators were all for eliminating the state income tax. It was Hosemann and Hosemann alone who stopped the elimination of the state income tax.
After the vote to reduce the income tax took place in March, The Clarion-Ledger reported, “Hosemann has for two years thwarted Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn’s effort to phase out the income tax.” Reeves said, “I still believe we can and should eliminate the income tax. The fiscal environment is right. Sadly, the political environment in the Miss. Senate is not. For transformative change, we need our lieutenant governor to work with bold conservatives.”
Think about that. Hosemann now wants to take credit for a tax cut when the entire tax would have been eliminated if not for Hosemann. Just another sleazy, deceptive politician, in spite of his cute little commercials.
As it turns out, our current “Republican” lieutenant governor isn’t really much of a Republican at all. He was educated at New York University, Ole Miss and Notre Dame. He was a lifelong Democrat before realizing that he needed to switch parties in order to get elected in Mississippi. He is responsible for the “political assassination” of one of the most conservative members of the Senate, Melanie Sojourner, through redistricting. Sojourner has appeared on The Buck Naked Truth and blasted Hosemann as a vindictive tyrant who is nothing like he appears in his cutesy ads.
Hosemann shot down religious and medical freedom bills that applied to COVID vaccines, he killed term-limit legislation, he worked to expand Obamacare and raised his own salary in the process. Doesn’t sound too Republican to me. It certainly isn’t conservative.
Here is all you really need to know about Delbert Hosemann: this is a man who endorsed Mitt Romney but told Donald Trump to go “jump in the Gulf of Mexico.” Hosemann is the Mitt Romney of Mississippi, while McDaniel would be our own Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. The choice is a no-brainer, but we have to make it happen.
Like Trump, McDaniel has vowed to fight back against corruption and The Establishment and clean up our election system. Like DeSantis, McDaniel has vowed to eliminate the woke culture in our schools and universities. In his speech, McDaniel said, “I am not a co-parent with the government.”
But the most important reason that we need to make sure we do everything in our power to get McDaniel elected is to fight back against the corrupt, socialist, totalitarian federal government. Isn’t it time that Mississippi stood up to the communists who are trying to destroy our country? Why is our state on the sidelines while Florida and Texas do all of the heavy lifting for us? It’s embarrassing.
We need a lieutenant governor who will be on the front lines of restoring state sovereignty and protecting individual liberty and the freedoms guaranteed to us by the Constitution. We are at a crossroads in history. It is not the time for weak-kneed, cowardly pretend Republicans like Delbert Hosemann. We need a fighter and, as Chris McDaniel said at the beginning of his speech, he was “born to fight.”
But in order to allow Chris to fight for us, we must first fight for him. We can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines and simply cast our ballots on Election Day. The war for our state starts today. It’s “Democrat in disguise” Hosemann versus one of the strongest conservatives in America, McDaniel. Politicians can lie, but voting records do not.
Hosemann’s advantage is going to be money. His special interests that he caters to will make sure that his war chest is overflowing with cash. McDaniel’s advantage is us — those of us who passionately believe that it is time for real Americans to stand up for freedom and fight back against socialism, wokeism and a runaway bloated, totalitarian and corrupt federal government.
Join McDaniel’s campaign team. Give money. Talk to everyone you know in Mississippi. Start a social-media campaign. Do whatever you can to help Chris McDaniel turn our state back toward strong, conservative principles and ideals.
And, if I haven’t convinced you to jump on the McDaniel bandwagon quite yet, please tune in to Tuesday’s Buck Naked Truth podcast to hear Chris McDaniel in his own words. The show, which will also unveil my new co-host, will air live at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch live via the Buck Naked Truth Facebook page or listen to the podcast the next day. The Buck Naked Truth can be found on all the major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Rumble, Spreaker and others.
