Read more, react less
My missive on the misuse of pronouns was so riveting to so many, it’s worthy of a recap and an expansion.
For those who didn’t see last Saturday’s column because they were still stuck with family in a car, on a plane or at a dinner table eating turkey sandwiches and pretending to listen to that loudmouth distant cousin’s 14th telling of the story about the time he stood at the urinal beside Wilford Brimley, here’s a summary of the highlights:
• People often incorrectly use the plural pronoun “their” or “they” for an antecedent that is clearly an “it” — sports teams, stores, schools, states, etc. Examples: Mississippi State won “their” game over Ole Miss on Thanksgiving ... Walmart had “their” Black Friday sale the next day and “they” had a lot of great prices ... New York lost a lot of “their” population to Florida over the last couple of years. In each case, “their” should be “its.”
• Many self-important people misuse pronouns — “myself” and “I,” in particular — in a way to sound proper or overly formal, yet they’re nauseatingly wrong. Examples: Muffy and myself will be vacaying at The Cape ... Unspoken prayer request for Biff and I; no questions, just pray! In the first one, “myself” should be “I,” and in the second one, “I” should be “me,” followed by a demand for more details before we ask God to issue a blank check to Biff and Muffy.
• But now the language has transitioned to allow a lone confused/delusional person to demand that he or she be referred to as “they,” and if the rest of us fail to indulge in that fantasy, we’re accomplices in that disturbed person’s inevitable suicide. That’s how the “argument“ is couched. (Actually, there is no argument — it’s just presented as fact. Comply or you’re an evil person!)
For those of us who are reasonable and reasonably well-adjusted, it’s difficult to follow the rapidly changing rules of pop culture. Most people don’t want to intentionally hurt another person’s feelings, but we’re not willing to go to absurd lengths to tiptoe around the edges of the minefield loaded with hypersensitive misfits who are prepared to detonate on multiple media platforms at a moment’s notice in reaction to any perceived slight, facts and context be damned.
One of the great mysteries of this over-medicated frail new world is that these people who neither produce nor contribute anything substantive to society somehow hold so much sway over candidates, corporations and culture. Yet, still, they market themselves as “marginalized.” Unbelievable. And brilliant, I guess, since it’s working for them. Self-absorption coupled with a complete lack of self-awareness, plus a shameless ability to present yourself as a victim of something, seems to be the recipe for success and stardom these days.
All of the people with this inexplicable power have those things in common, despite their different backgrounds, ethnicities, sexual preferences, socioeconomic backgrounds and rotating genders. But in the sad, insulated, shrinking world they share — the one that’s small enough to fit in a screen — the culprit is the same, from sea to shining sea, in every little agency and organization and every powerful political body in every metropolis and hamlet in between. No matter where you go, that same ominous being is at the center of it all, in charge of communities, states, countries, companies, clubs ... wielding its power to make sure the powerless remain that way.
The name of this might force is ... “They.”
Yes, that’s right. The word that has been abused for so long did what happens way too often — it became the abuser. Has been for years. Every community I’ve lived in and every city or town I’ve visited and tried to learn what was beyond the surface, “They” was working overtime to keep the working people down.
Why can’t we get better leaders?
Why can’t we get a company with better-paying jobs?
Why can’t we get better restaurants?
How do certain people avoid punishment?
Why do some roads get repaired while others are neglected?
Who makes all of the hiring decisions for my alma mater’s football team?
Who brings in recreational opportunities, from theme parks to concerts?
“They” is responsible for all of those things, and so much more, of course. “They” doesn’t want anyone or anything to succeed other than “They.”
“They” is just in it for “They”self (hey, if other folks can be inventive with pronouns, so can myself).
“They” got involved in the destruction of a downtown Laurel event just this week. When it was announced that the Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve celebration had been canceled, it was disappointing, and a lot of people took to social media to express that disappointment. And that’s OK.
But, as was inevitable, many people took “They” to task for doing what it always seems to do — working toward its evil end game, which is to make most people miserable. The comments were all over the place, as usual, but one sentiment was conspicuously missing. None that I saw asked, “Is there anything I could have done to help?”
That’s not intended to shame anyone. It’s an indictment of myself (correct usage) as much as anyone else. As I’ve been telling community project recruiters for decades now, I can do my best work for them and the community by doing my work. That may sound like a cop-out, and that’s OK if you think so.
But I wasn’t sitting on the couch sniping at the doers either. Unlike those folks, I’m aware that “They” wouldn’t stand a chance against “We.” Not in this community, this state or this country.
