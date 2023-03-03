In her response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee said, “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left; the choice is between normal and crazy.” And Sanders is 100 percent correct. We are living in a country in which lunatics have gained power, and they are hellbent on destroying everything that has historically made the United States the greatest nation in the world.
Sanders took some heat from the lunatic left for her accurate portrayal of them as “crazy,” but their actions speak for themselves. Think about it. These are the people who handed out Pulitzer Prizes to themselves for FAKE Russian collusion stories, and now, even though the stories have been proven false, refuse to retract the stories or return the prizes. Crazy.
These are the people who watched passively as a Chinese spy balloon crossed all the way across the continental United States — including directly over sensitive military installations — because it was too dangerous to shoot it down over the cow pastures of Montana. And then, ever since that time, they have been going around shooting unidentified flying objects out of the sky like they are playing the old arcade game, Galaxian. And they still haven’t told us what they actually shot down. Crazy.
These are the people who thought it was a great idea to make the ex-mayor of South Bend, Indiana, the Secretary of Transportation. Last week, as the residents of an Ohio town were being poisoned from chemicals that were released from a train derailment, Pete Buttigieg was busy telling people that white construction workers had no business building homes in black neighborhoods. Crazy.
These are the people who believe that it is not only OK for kids to be mutilated in the name of transgenderism, but that parents should have no say in the matter. Crazy.
These are the people who have spent seven years trying to prove that Donald Trump was a Russian agent while completely ignoring, in-your-face, hard evidence that Joe Biden and his family sold out the United States to China and is compromised to the point that he won’t dare talk about the millions of Americans killed by the Chinese lab-produced coronavirus. Crazy.
These are the people who commemorate Jan. 6 like it was akin to 9/11, even though the only person killed was an unarmed Trump supporter. Crazy.
These are the people who support Joe Biden’s country-destroying open-border policy that allows millions of illegal aliens — including terrorists, Chinese nationals, gang members, sex-traffickers and, of course, drug-runners who carry with them fentanyl-laced contraband that has killed tens of thousands of Americans — open access to our nation. These loons tell us walls and fences are “bad,” then build walls and fences around the Capitol, around their offices and around their homes. Crazy.
These are the “Defund the Police” idiots who attack law and order every chance they get, then watch as our cities descend into chaos with the worst crime anyone has seen in decades. Crazy.
These are the COVID nut jobs who continue to push mask and vaccine mandates on people long after masks have been proven totally useless and vaccines have been proven to be ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID and, in many cases, harmful to the recipient. Look around and you will still see plenty of people wearing masks right here in Jones County. Crazy.
These are the green-energy screwballs who stopped the United States from being energy-independent so that we have to buy our energy from countries that hate us like Russia, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia … like the oil coming from our adversaries is somehow better for the environment than our own oil. It’s so mind-numbingly stupid that it’s almost hard to comprehend how these people gained control of the country. Talk about crazy.
These are the unbalanced race-baiters who believe that people who never owned slaves, never had relatives who owned slaves, may not have even had relatives who lived in this country before the Civil War should pay reparations for slavery to people who were never slaves, and may or may not have had relatives who were ever slaves. Certifiably crazy.
These are the mentally unfit wackos who celebrate abortion like it is some sort of heroic act. They wear pins that say “I love abortion.” They want to abort children up to and sometimes after birth itself. They literally call for infanticide, and they are embraced by the left. Totally crazy.
These are the hypocrites who tell us that we need to do away with cows, gas stoves and SUVs as they travel around the world in their private planes, blow up undersea pipelines and kill whales while installing wind turbines. They’re the eco-lunatics who believe they are more powerful than God Himself. Insanity.
These are the corrupt miscreants who want to sic 80,000 more IRS agents on hardworking American taxpayers while completely ignoring how lifelong politicians seemingly and miraculously become multimillionaires out of thin air. Yes, let’s check every American who makes a transaction of a couple hundred bucks while ignoring the millions that politicians make on kickbacks, bribes and insider trading. Crazy!
These are the unhinged maniacs who no longer believe that people should be hired, promoted or lauded based on merit, effort or accomplishments, but only on skin color. They are disturbed, racist left-wing nut jobs who are hellbent on destroying the United States in the name of equity instead of the equality that was talked about in the Declaration of Independence and by Martin Luther King Jr. Complete and utter lunacy.
And, of course, I could go on and on and on because the lunacy from the left is like “The Blob” in the Steve McQueen horror film — it’s out of control and just keeps growing. Unfortunately, we can’t just freeze the left-wing lunatics and drop them in the Arctic Sea like they did to “The Blob.” Instead, we are going to have to end the chaos and insanity by standing up and saying “enough.”
No, I’m not going to call you by your preferred pronoun. No, I’m not going to give up my guns. No, I’m not going to allow a grown-ass man in the girls’ bathroom. No, I’m not going to allow you to inject your experimental vaccines in my body. No, I’m not going to allow my kids to be taught that they’re racist because of their skin color. No I’m not giving up my gas stove or SUV. But most of all, we have to say “No” to voting for anyone who won’t fight back against the craziness.
If we want a return to normalcy, we cannot be satisfied with stopping the progressives from progressing. No, we must reverse the damage that they have already caused. It will take fighters like Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and Chris McDaniel to do so. We are at war with lunatics. We must fight back.
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
