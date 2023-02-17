This is where Christians really need to step into their roles as citizens. Some Christians believe that because we are “pilgrims” only passing through this world, we shouldn’t get involved with politics or government. Not true.
Jesus told us to “occupy ’til I come”
He also commanded that we render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to pray for our leaders and authority figures. He paid taxes and opposed lawlessness. True, the goal is not to achieve perfect political peace on Earth — that won’t happen until Jesus returns and sets up His kingdom. But we are to do the best we can to live peaceably.
As a matter of fact, our nation’s form of government, with its three branches, comes directly from this description of God in Isaiah 33:22:
“For the LORD is our judge, the LORD is our lawgiver, the LORD is our king; he will save us.”
It is from His very character that we get separation of powers, judges and laws. He was the one who designed the nation of Israel and gave them duties as citizens. It makes sense that we go on the offensive when it comes to politics. Think of the change that could come about if strong believers were established in every office, local and federal. It can be done, even if it starts small.
America needs you to
stay engaged in your city.
As always, we are supposed to be lights. City projects can be a wonderful way to show your Christian testimony. Serving in a shelter or soup kitchen allows you to get to know the people living in your area, especially the needy.
You can be a voice for those who need it.
Also, make sure you research the people running for city office. Too often, Christians go to the polls and just vote for whatever Republican candidate is on the ballot.
Stand on the things
you say you believe in.
Can it get tough? Yes. Is it worth it? Yes. If all conservative-minded Christians joined hands and persistently fought the radical agendas permeating our schools, our medical establishments, our churches and the rest of our culture, there would be victory.
America needs you to
stay engaged in your county.
As with your city, get involved in your county. Make sure you know who you’re voting for. If you feel the calling, run for an office yourself. Some amazing individuals have sprung from small towns and humble backgrounds to become leaders in their communities and states.
Stay updated on events.
Schools, libraries and even churches host drag queen performances, which are typically geared toward children. Some schools have attempted to establish after-school “Satan Clubs.” Gay pride events are also regularly hosted on public property. These displays of immorality are shocking and sickening. The most horrific part is how children are the targets.
We are living in perhaps the most insane generation of all time. Think of it: thousands of young people have no idea what their gender is! And activists pounce on them and tell them that taking dangerous hormones (which destroy the natural biological design of their system) and mutilating themselves permanently will be the answer, and they’ll be happy and fulfilled and find their true self.
If for no other reason, we have to fight for our children.
I anguish at the thought of the medical professionals, the activists and the social-media influencers who will stand before God on Judgment Day. He is the God who said,
“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depths of the sea.” (Matthew 18:6)
America needs you
to stay engaged in your state.
States have amazing power. If we can influence our state for good, it could turn the nation around. Campaign and vote for the most conservative candidate running for governor, lieutenant governor or any other political seat. Sending a message or signing a petition directed to the governor about a concerning issue can be effective. Also, contact your state senators and legislators. They are impressed when someone takes time to write a letter or make a phone call.
The United States was built on the marvelous concept that every citizen has a say in what his government does.
We’re losing that privilege, and fast, but we can win it back. It just takes dedication, sacrifice and action. Anything worth gaining always does. Think of the selfless men and women in the military — they give up a lot and endure great hardship with grief and trauma, for this concept. If they are sacrificing so much, some to the point of giving their lives, shouldn’t we at least do our part? Is it that hard to vote responsibly? Does it take too long to write a letter? We have no right to sit back and let those who hate God and hate freedom steal everything that has been so dearly bought.
During the American Revolution, George Washington rebuked the Quakers for staying out of the fighting. He explained that, as Americans, they were part of a contractual arrangement, and by refusing to fight for freedom alongside the rest of the people, they were breaking their end of the contract.
God gave us dominion on this earth, and part of that is citizenship.
Fellow believers, rise. As the Scripture says, “Quit you like men!” If we are instructed to do everything heartily, as to the Lord, doesn’t that include fighting for our earthly home?
Dan Carr is a pastor at Community Baptist Church in Slidell, La. and the president of the Mississippi Conservative Club. Email him at ms@msconservativeclub.com or visit msconservativeclub.com.
