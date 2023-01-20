Joe Biden is, hands down, the worst president in United States history. Even before he became riddled with dementia, Joe was one of the dumbest and most dishonest people in all of Washington. And considering the competition he has in D.C. from both ignoramuses and lying, cheating, crooks, being No. 1 among them is quite a distinction.
Fortunately, for Biden, the powers who are really running the country didn’t care that Biden was about as fit to be president as a one-legged guinea hen. No, for them, Biden was the perfect patsy because he could be easily controlled. So, the real powers behind the scene used COVID, ballot-harvesting, control over social and the leftwing media, and outright fraud to steal the 2020 election. Like one of my Buck Naked T-shirts reads: “Biden didn’t win the presidency, he was installed, like a toilet.”
But now it seems as if our half-wit president has outlived his usefulness. It’s obvious that the people calling the shots no longer want Joe around. Biden’s less stab-bee “Ides of March” has been playing out ever since CBS news reported that classified documents were found by President Biden’s attorneys at something called the Penn Biden Center think tank. Talk about an oxymoron — with the emphasis on “moron.”
But let’s really think about this for a second. First of all, why, all of the sudden would a left-wing news outlet that has been part of the Democrat propaganda machine find out and report on Biden’s classified documents when it outright refused to report on the much bigger “Hunter Biden Laptop” story?
Secondly, why, all of the sudden, were a barrage of classified documents from the Barack Obama era found in four different locations when they hadn’t been discovered in the prior six years, which is when the documents would have been removed from a secure location?
And, third, the excuse for Joe Biden’s personal attorneys finding the first documents at the Penn Biden Center was that they were packing to move to another facility when the discovery took place. Why were attorneys acting as a moving company? And also, why were they then dispatched to go through Joe Biden’s personal residence? And why would Joe and Jill Biden allow attorneys to root through their home, including their garage?
None of this really makes any sense. Of course, it does make sense if the people behind the scenes who are really running things have decided that Joe Biden is now more of a liability than he is an asset, and it really, really makes sense if you simply exchange the words “personal attorneys” with “FBI” or “CIA agents.”
I think it is pretty clear that Joe is being taken out by the same “deep state” that put him in the presidency in the first place. The same deep state that has spent the last six years going after Donald Trump. The difference is this: They went after Trump because he was a threat to their existence; they are going after Biden because he is no longer needed. He is expendable and, most of all, he is unelectable.
My guess is that if Joe Biden hadn’t recently declared that he was running for the presidency in 2024, classified documents would have never been discovered at any of the four locations. A CNN poll over the summer showed that a whopping 75 percent of Democrats (yes, Democrats) didn’t want Joe Biden to run again. The New York Times and other left-wing media outlets have been practically begging for Biden to step aside in 2024. And poll after poll over the last two years has Biden’s approval rating stuck at 39 percent. And by now, we know darn well that this is the same 39 percent of the country’s people who are such partisan idiots, they would approve of Joe Biden if he plowed his Corvette into a crowded playground.
Yes, it is clear that Joe Biden’s time is finally up. Like other useful patsies of the left, he is being thrown under the bus like a Mafia snitch. However, it’s not just Biden who will end up under the wheels of a Greyhound. The entire series of events leads to so many more questions and hopefully the new energized Republican-controlled House of Representatives will pursue the answers in a manner like we have not seen since Watergate.
Here are just a few of the questions that need to be answered:
• If classified documents were discovered on Nov. 2 and turned over on Nov. 4, why did U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland wait until after the midterms to disclose this information to the American people?
• Here’s another great question: After classified documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center, why didn’t the DOJ and FBI stage a raid at the Biden home similar to the one that took place at Trump’s private residence?
• Also, what exactly is the Penn Biden Center and why did it accept tens of millions in donations from China and other foreign governments? Where did that money end up?
• Reports have stated that some of the classified documents are related to Ukraine. What exactly were these documents about? Did they have to do with Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China?
• Why at one time was Hunter Biden listed as the owner of the residence that reportedly belongs to Joe and Jill Biden? Did Hunter live there? Who besides Hunter had access to the classified documents that were found in the house and garage?
There are dozens of other questions surrounding these documents, including whether we can trust Merrick Garland’s appointed special counsel to really get to the bottom of everything or will we simply be fed the same old party-line propaganda that the Democrats and their media allies have become experts at?
Without a doubt, this scandal was designed to take down Joe Biden’s presidency. However, if real investigations are allowed to take place, then the toppling house of cards should also bring down Attorney General Merrick Garland, the DOJ and the FBI. And if there is real justice, Joe and Hunter Biden will finally be held accountable for selling out the country and selling their souls for the millions they made from China and Ukraine.
•
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.