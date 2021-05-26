Independent mayoral candidate Miranda Beard received support from Laurel Councilman and former mayoral candidate Stacy Comegys on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, where just a week earlier, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee received backing from local and state Democratic Party leaders.
Magee faces Beard and two other independent challengers — Kim Page and Anthony Hudson — in the general election June 8.
“I feel that Ms. Miranda Beard will do an excellent job as the next mayor of the city of Laurel,” said Comegys, who was only 300 votes shy of Magee in the Democratic primary in April. “I wanted to come out and show my support even though she’s an independent candidate, she will do a great job for all people like her slogan says.”
To affect change in the city of Laurel, Comegys said citizens should vote for Beard.
“Miranda Beard is the only person who has a chance to actually take that mayoral seat from the current mayor,” Comegys said, “so don’t waste your vote on someone who may not have a chance to actually get that seat.”
With Comegys’ endorsement, Beard said it was a significant moment to communicate to his supporters to support her in the upcoming election.
“I’ve been saying this all along, it’s about unifying people, not dividing people,” Beard said. “I’ve noticed that the parties are so polarized sometimes. I’m the kind of candidate that wants to bring everything to the center, crossing the aisles to get things done in this city.”
Magee said he did not have any feelings about Comegys supporting Beard’s campaign, and that was the councilman’s choice to do so.
With more than 30 years of experience in the communications industry, Beard said transparency and open communication with her constituents is important to her.
“I’m about keeping the community informed, being transparent about everything that we do, even if it’s not what people want to hear,” Beard said.
Magee said throughout his time as mayor, he’s kept an open-door policy for all.
“You don’t need an appointment — just come to my office and we can sit down and talk,” Magee said. “That’s for everyone.”
Beard called to action a need for transparency in City Hall, and Comegys concurred, saying she would be a “more transparent mayor and a great communicator.”
“A lot of people have voiced their opinions about the current administration being close to the cuff, so I think she will be very transparent about getting the word out,” he said.
Beard said her biggest concerns for the city were streets, infrastructure and creating a strategic plan that citizens know about to improve Laurel.
“It’s going to require a lot of work for our citizens to know and understand where we’re going, what we’re doing, who is next and where the most significant needs are and then address those needs,” Beard said.
Magee commented that the city is currently undergoing a plan for street and infrastructure repairs, and it's "not like a microwave, it doesn't happen overnight or in a few minutes."
Beard will participate in a debate with the Jones County NAACP and the Pine Belt League of Women Voters with candidates Page and Hudson at the Train Depot from 6-8 p.m. June 1. Magee said at this time he would not participate in the debate, as when he was contacted for the debate, it did not involve people from Jones County.
“When I was contacted, it was not the Jones County League of Women Voters nor was it the Jones County NAACP,” he said.
He does not know the people hosting the debate and they did not know Laurel, he said.
“What advantage is it to the citizens of Laurel to have someone who does not know Laurel to do a debate in the city of Laurel with candidates from the city of Laurel?” Magee said. “I decided in my best interest not to participate.”
Beard, Magee and Hudson will participate in a debate hosted by Supertalk Mississippi and moderated by Jim Cegielski, publisher of the Laurel Leader-Call, at 9 a.m. June 2.
About 3,000 voters of the city’s 11,000-plus registered voters turned out for the primary elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.