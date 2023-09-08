ComfortCare Home Health has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a “superior performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2022 calendar year.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge home-health agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to their patients. The 2022 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,200 home health providers.
“SHP is very excited to have the opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of our top-performing customers with the annual SHPBest awards. We commend these organizations for their determination to provide top-notch care to the patients and caregivers that they serve,” SHP President Kevin Vogel said.
Dean Nickens, director of ComfortCare Home Health, added, “Our program is excited to receive this award for the third year in a row from our patient satisfaction agency. ComfortCare takes pride in the service we provide to patients during their time of need. This superior ranking demonstrates that the experienced team at ComfortCare Home Health is dedicated to offering high-quality healthcare services to each individual.”
