Community Bank’s Downtown Crawfest is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Front and Oak streets. The event will go on rain or shine.
Entry stamps are $15 and will get you in the gate and all the tastings one can handle. A $30 entry stamp and ticket will get tastings and five pounds of crawfish and add-ins. Children under 12 eat free.
For more information, visit laurelmainstreet.org.
