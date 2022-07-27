A Laurel man who was out on bond for a drug and gun charge a couple of months ago is facing another serious charge after being arrested with a large amount of crack cocaine on Tuesday night, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Mark Jordan, 60, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance after the JCSD drug interdiction unit stopped him on Interstate 59 and found 48 grams of the drug in a compartment of his driver’s side door, according to reports. The drugs, which have a street value of just under $10,000, were in three bags and a pill bottle.
That amount is large enough to make it a trafficking offense. Jordan was out on bond after being arrested in May for possession of MDMA (ecstasy) while in possession of a firearm. His bond on that charge was expected to be revoked when he made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
Court records show that he has been to prison at least three times in the past. More than 30 grams can carry a trafficking charge. Jordan had reportedly been employed by a temp service to work for the Laurel Parks and Recreation Department.
“We continue to press the fight against illegal narcotics here in Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Day and night, we are fighting to get this mess off of our streets.”
Dial back, accused of stealing dirtbike
The suspect in the theft of a motorcycle from a Rustin Community residence has been captured, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Danny Dial, 37, of Vossburg was captured by deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department while he was on the run following an arrest warrant for grand larceny being issued by the Jones County department.
Dial is accused of taking the dirtbike from a residence on Harb Purvis Road last Friday, then taking it to Jasper County, where it was repainted but then recovered over the weekend by the owner.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of Jasper County deputies in effecting the arrest of Danny Dial and transferring him to our custody this morning,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said Tuesday. “Run all you want; you are just gonna go to jail tired.”
Jones County investigators credit news media and social-media coverage of Dial’s wanted status with making the public aware and leading to numerous tips about where he was hiding out.
Dial is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court, which was set for Wednesday afternoon.
The arrest comes days after a strange encounter between Dial and local enforcement. A man later identified as Dial ran into a convenience store on Highway 184 in the Powers Community claiming that he’d been shot at. When deputies responded, he’d run away but was found nearby a short time later.
There was no evidence or reports of shots being fired in the area, but Dial was taken into custody by the LPD for misdemeanor contempt of court with that agency and later released.
