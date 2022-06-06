Supervisors ponder new state law that goes into effect July 1
The unincorporated areas of Jones County have no building codes or ordinances.
But come July 1, a new state law that requires counties to issue construction permits will go into effect. House Bill 1163, which was passed by the Legislature in the last session, was discussed by the Board of Supervisors in Monday’s meeting.
“There are a lot more questions than answers,” said Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley, who also serves as board attorney.
The law “has no teeth or consequences,” Ashley said, and it’s uncertain whether the requirement is for new construction or remodeling or if the work has to be over a particular monetary amount. What’s defined as “construction” isn’t clear in the law, she said. It also wasn’t known which county agency would issue permits or if a fee would be charged to cover the costs of the new system.
What is clear is that the county will be under the new law at the beginning of next month. That’s because the law specifically states that all counties “shall require permitting in unincorporated areas,” Ashley said, reading from the law that was passed.
“Some contractors like it because it would keep out the fly-by-nights,” Supervisor Phil Dickerson said.
Supervisors and Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller talked about possible liability the county would assume by issuing permits and other potential pitfalls of the law. The county doesn’t have a building inspector or any of the mechanisms in place that most incorporated areas have for dealing with construction.
“They’re probably implementing it because of all the construction fraud that’s going on,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Some officials suggested that the permit system was just being used to keep track of new construction and additions for taxing purposes.
Supervisors said they would learn more about the new law and what counties in similar situations are doing during their annual conference next week. Ashley said she would get more information there, too. She has looked at the Adams County ordinance as a possible model for Jones County, she said.
“In the counties that already have building ordinances, it’s no big deal, but to us, it is,” Ashley said.
