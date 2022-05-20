Judge rules in favor of supervisors, Ellisville aldermen
for denying J&A Excavation after ‘poor performance’
A company that appealed a decision by the Board of Supervisors and Ellisville aldermen for not accepting its low bids on projects was denied again in Jones County Circuit Court.
J&A Excavation, Inc., of Mize filed the appeal after Madison-based TM Productions, LLC was awarded bids to do jobs on public property in Ellisville and Jones County despite having the second-lowest bid on both of them.
The reason J&A’s low bid was rejected, engineer Wiley Pickering testified, was based on the recommendation of the supervising engineer Norman Patterson with Natural Resources Conservation Services — the federal agency that was funding 75 percent of the cost of the projects.
Pickering asked Patterson to send documentation of his recommendation so that it could be relayed to the Board of Supervisors and the Ellisville Board of Aldermen as a reason for rejecting the low bid. The email from Patterson said, in part, that J&A’s work on two recent projects failed to “meet our minimal acceptance standards.”
J&A attorney David Ellis of Jackson asked Pickering if the advertisement for the bids noted that NRCS concurrence is required for contractors to win a bid.
“Probably not ... but the advertisement does say that the city has the right to reject any and all bids,” Pickering said.
Pickering, who works for Chas N. Clark Associates and serves as engineer for Ellisville and Jones County, testified that there was “no shortage of evidence” that J&A had performed poorly on previous projects. He didn’t go into all of that before the board, he testified, because he lives by the old adage,
“If you don’t have anything nice to say, you don’t say anything ... but next time, it will be part of the record.”
Ellis cited case law from higher courts showing circumstances in which a contractor other than the low bidder was hired and was deemed permissible by higher courts.
“Without a substantial evidentiary basis, (the decision) is considered arbitrary and capricious,” he said, and he called out city officials for “attempting to bolster the records with affidavits after the fact” to support their decision.
Judge Dal Williamson made it clear that he would only hear
testimony and make his rulings based on the information that Pickering presented to each board before making their decisions. The board was advised that J&A “had not performed well and was not in good standing with NRCS,”
Ellis said, “but there is no evidence that any investigation was done on TM Productions ... there must be a similar investigation on the second-lowest bidder.”
He went on to say that J&A had complaints on two projects but noted that the decisions in case law were against contractors with more than seven complaints. J&A “stands ready, willing and able to get started if awarded the project,” Ellis said, and he asked the judge to reverse the city’s decision and “award it to J&A so they can get started.”
Ellisville City Attorney Randy Laird asked Pickering if Patterson’s “opinion weighs heavier than anyone else’s,” to which Pickering replied, “Yes.” Laird went on to say that J&A’s “reputation precedes itself” and noted that Pickering and Patterson had “first-hand knowledge ... that this particular contractor had issues. There’s no better substantial evidence than first-hand knowledge.”
It was made clear that NRCS was “not prepared to fund the project” if J&A got the bid, and “that’s what was relayed to the board,” Laird said.
“If every disgruntled bidder got a hearing ... imagine how tied the courts would be,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”
Choosing a contractor in poor standing with the primary funding agency could leave the “city stuck with the bill,” Laird concluded. Board of Supervisors Attorney Danielle Ashley’s argument and Pickering’s testimony were essentially the same in the county case, as was Ellis’ complaint. The supervisors’ decision “was not arbitrary and capricious, but based on substantial evidence,” Ashley said. NRCS would “hold the county responsible and accountable” if supervisors chose a contractor that was not in good standing to do the job, and that would be “financially irresponsible and a disservice to the taxpayers of Jones County.” It could also create a “safety hazard” for students and staff at West Jones High School, where the project is scheduled. “The board acted responsibly.”
Both jobs are “emergency watershed protection projects” — one that will involve covering a ditch with concrete at WJ and the other that will include work on Camp, Church and Main streets in Ellisville. J&A bid $110,708.50 on the WJ project and $198,359.15 on the Ellisville project. TM bid $138,560 and $214,035, respectively.
In a special meeting following the lawsuit being filed, supervisors unanimously agreed to support Pickering’s recommendation and stand by their decision to award the project to TM Productions.
It was clear that both public bodies “considered not only the price of the bid submitted by J&A, but also J&A’s ‘conduct under previous contracts, and the quality of work previously done,’” Williamson wrote in his ruling, citing wording from a previous case that was appealed to the state Supreme Court. “There was certainly more than a ‘mere scintilla of evidence’” for their decisions.
Their decisions were “based on substantial evidence and therefore not arbitrary or capricious,” so the acceptance of “TM Productions, LLC’s bid as lowest and best bid is hereby affirmed,” the court concluded.
