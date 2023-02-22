“Liquid damages” took a literal meaning when the Jones County Board of Supervisors discussed problems with reroofing the courthouse and sheriff’s department, and the phrase took its traditional meaning when they discussed delays striping the roadway at Howard Tech Park.
Some offices had to be shut down because of flooding and some computers and furniture were destroyed or damaged because of leaks in the roof of the Jones County courthouse in Laurel and in the second-floor offices at the sheriff’s department late last month and early this month.
JCSD investigators couldn’t work out of their offices and several of their computers will have to be replaced, according to a letter board attorney Danielle Ashley wrote to contractor Roofing Solutions of Louisiana. There were also leaks in the chancery clerk and financial administrator offices as well as the county courtroom.
“This is unacceptable,” Ashley wrote, in part. “The point of the county bidding out this project was so our Maintenance Department would not be burdened with this as they are already overworked ...” county workers have “been bombarded with trying to clean up the damage that Roofing Solutions has caused.”
The contractor has repaired the leaks and accepted responsibility for expenses related to cleanup and damage and was awaiting an estimate, Jessica Hodge of Clark Engineering said. The roofing project is expected to be complete and ready for final inspection in the next week or so. Roofing Solutions' bid was $371,400.
As of Tuesday’s meeting, the striping at the tech park was 188 days late and contractor T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia owed the county $47,000, and counting — calculated at $250 per calendar day past the completion deadline — on the $889,056.20 project.
Officials were pleased with the resurfacing of Technology Boulevard and Howard Drive, but almost four months after that was complete, the striping and signage still hadn’t been done. T.L. Wallace hired a subcontractor for those duties, but the contractor is responsible for “liquid damages,” according to the contract.
The lack of striping has caused safety concerns for students and employees at facilities along those roadways — the Jones College Advanced Technology Center, Howard Technologies and PG Technologies. There have been numerous “near-misses” with big trucks that drift into lanes of oncoming traffic and drivers are having trouble seeing at night, especially when it’s raining, according to reports from officials at those facilities. There have also been reports of “excessive speeding” because the new signs for the reduced speed limit to 35 mph have not been replaced.
A much-anticipated paving project hit a snag because of lack of funding. The city and county had been working together to get Hillcrest Drive ready for resurfacing after making it a State Aid road under the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The estimated cost is $2.1 million, but only $500,000 in State Aid funding is available for the project, John Lewis of Clark Engineering told the board. The only options now are to apply for a grant or wait for January, when the fund is replenished, he said.
“We told those folks a year ago that the road was getting redone ... and it’s deteriorating rapidly,” Supervisor Larry Dykes said.
Laurel officials went through the process of securing right-of-way easements from businesses and residents along the roadway and the county split that cost 50/50, Supervisor Phil Dickerson said. The cost of the work is just going to “get higher, not lower,” he said.
Board President Johnny Burnett made a motion to table the matter until board members could talk to Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and the City Council about more funding possibilities for the project.
Minor changes are being made to the road registry to assist with digital mapping that will make emergency response and district lines correspond, Paul Sheffield of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center said. In Beat 1, Rock Ridge Road is changing to Rocky Ridge Road, Eagle Pass Road to Eagle Pass, Donald Drive to Donald Avenue, Choctaw Street to Choctaw Drive and Chipewah Drive to Chippewah Drive. Also, Mike Nelson Road is being abandoned as a county road and Cottonwood Drive in Beat 3 is being made a county road.
School bus turnarounds were approved for 22 Kitchens Dr. (Beat 1), 607 Paulding Road (Beat 2) and (in Beat 3) 49 JA McGill Road, 627 Claiborne Road, 776 Highway 15 South and 62 Big Springs Branch Road.
In the meeting earlier this month, the board OK’d plans from Amick Farms and Clearpoint Engineering to construct a 300-foot “acceleration lane” at its hatchery and feed mill on Hawkes Road for safety reasons. Amick Farms is paying for all of the work.
Also, Clark Engineering was sending letters to residents on Old River Road, between Sanford Road and Monroe Road, that they are in a floodplain. An RV park and airbnb property are locating there, so they have to be notified of that.
Sheriff Joe Berlin got approval for narcotics agents to get $3,000 for drug-buy cash and to put up a fence between the JCSD Training Center and a nearby alley to stop homeless people from intruding. The low bid was $2,254 from T. Thornsberry Services.
The board approved utility permits for AT&T at Don Curt Drive, Centerpoint Energy at Centerville Road and Colley Park Road, and Telepak Networks, Inc. at Industrial Boulevard and Highway 11.
Supervisors also considered a request from Sleepy Hollow RV Park about putting up a sign for “no jake brakes” near the back side of its location on Interstate 59, but they determined that request would have to go through MDOT.
In another matter, the board appointed John Herrington as Beat 4 Election Commissioner. He was the lone candidate for the position that had been held by Allison Holifield after her father — longtime Election Commissioner Ken Reynolds — passed away.
