8 a.m.-noon Saturday final time to cast ballot
•
By Mark Thornton
The Jones County Circuit Clerk’s Offices in Ellisville and Laurel will be open from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday for the final day of absentee voting in the midterm elections.
Absentee ballots can be cast during regular business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., on any other regular business day before Saturday at the offices inside the Jones County courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel.
Absentee balloting is available for anyone who is going to be out of town on Election Day. Anyone 65 or older can also vote absentee, as can people who have jobs they can’t leave during polling hours, disabled people and their caregivers.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
