$200K in fake checks and printing equipment found, three arrested in two days
Three forgery suspects in two days with $200,000 in counterfeit checks and thousands of fake blank checks were arrested in separate traffic stops, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Lafiq Gilmore, 22, of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Tazshea Porter, 22, of Hattiesburg were both charged with forgery after JCSD interdiction officer Sgt. Jeff Monk searched their vehicle during a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 59 and discovered $200,000 in counterfeit checks, several thousand blank checks and equipment that is used to print blank checks. The checks were made to look as if they were various companies in Georgia and Alabama, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD said.
On Tuesday, Monk stopped Corey Green, 36, of Hattiesburg on I-59 and found numerous counterfeit checks, several hundred blank checks and equipment to print fake checks. Green was reportedly on his way to New Orleans for a birthday party and had no connection to the pair arrested the previous day, Carter said, calling the two counterfeiting arrests a coincidence.
“Our interdiction efforts continue to provide outstanding results,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Often those efforts are directed toward illegal narcotics trafficking and funds derived from the sale of illegal narcotics. However, we are always on the lookout for counterfeiters, and these three arrests by JCSD Sgt. Jeff Monk have certainly been noteworthy.”
