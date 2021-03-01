Burnett thanks new supervisors, sheriff for controlling spending
Jones County received a new bond rating, renewed its property insurance, heard a request to bring back an ex-elected official and agreed to buy explosives to blow up beaver dams during a long, wide-ranging Board of Supervisors meeting in Ellisville on Monday.
The county’s bond rating increased from A to A-plus, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller announced. “This is good news,” he said. “This is something that’s been in the works for four years, and we finally got it.”
The news was timely, too, considering that the county is in the process of refinancing several bonds at “significant savings” to taxpayers, financial experts said in recent meetings. The top rating by Standard & Poor means that the county will qualify for the best interest rates possible.
“Thank you to Charles and the new supervisors,” board President Johnny Burnett said, referring to Travares Comegys, Phil Dickerson and Larry Dykes. “They’ve been conservative with their spending, and thank you to the new sheriff (Joe Berlin) for staying within budget.”
The board also took a request that former Coroner Nancy Barnett be allowed to come back to work while her successor, Burl Hall, battles COVID-19. He made the request last month and was in intensive care, according to reports. There was some question about how Barnett would be classified and her compensation rate since she is now on state retirement, but officials were going to look into those details and report back.
The board also agreed to go with the low bid of $7,845 from ThermoKool for a walk-in cooler at the coroner’s office. That’s something Hall had been working on because he ran out of space in the old mortuary with the influx of bodies at the height of the pandemic.
Supervisors agreed to extend the mask mandate and the closure of community centers across the county to coincide with Gov. Tate Reeves’ statewide mandates. They also voted to continue posting a security guard at the entrance of the tax collector’s office to check temperatures and for masks. Security officers are also posted at the entrance of the courthouses in Laurel and Ellisville.
“On Jan. 17, we had 415 cases now we’re down to 125 cases,” Dickerson said. “We’re going in the right direction. We don’t want another spike.”
There was a spike of more than $40,000 in the cost of insurance coverage for the county, but the increase wasn’t as much as it could have been, Brad Kent of SouthGroup said. The insurance market is “very volatile right now,” because of damage from hurricanes, tornadoes, hail storms, fires and the expected increases from ice storms coming in soon, he said.
The premium for Jones County is going up to $524,917.08 — up from $482,504.75 last year — to renew with MASIT, which is the state supervisors association’s insurance pool. Deductibles and coverage will remain the same, Kent said, adding that the county had $679,000 in claims last year — almost $200,000 more than the premium.
“Some renewals are much worse than this,” Kent said.
Colony Construction of Hattiesburg had the low bid of $116,800 for the next phase of the courthouse renovation project in Ellisville, engineer Wiley Pickering said. That work, which is being covered by a grant, will pay for exterior ornamental masonry work and joints, pending approval by the state Department of Archives and History.
The board also agreed to amend its employee handbook to show that the donation of employees leave time to another employee would grant employees who aren’t at work their usual pay rate, not the rate of the employee who’s donating the time.
Supervisors also agreed to fill in potholes in the parking lot at the tax collector’s office then repave and re-stripe it this summer.
The board also OK’d the purchase of $2,292 of explosives for Bo Parker to use to help eradicate beaver dams. Explosives for that purpose were last purchased in 2018.
