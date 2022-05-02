On Monday morning, the Jones County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to opt out of the processing and dispensary portion of the medical marijuana. The board had already stated that it would allow the cultivation of the crop for an Ellisville man who is starting that kind of business just outside of Ellisville.
“Why opt out if we’re in on cultivation?” Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys asked.
Board President Johnny Burnett said, “We can always opt in. We just didn’t have anyone with those kinds of businesses. We’re going to let the cities do whatever it is they want to do.”
Comegys voted against opting out of processing and dispensing the product, but Burnett and Supervisors Phil Dickerson, Larry Dykes, David Scruggs and Burnett voted to opt out.
All counties and municipalities that take no action will automatically opt in to all phases of the business if they take no action as of today (Tuesday), according to state legislation that was passed this session.
