Jones County will receive $13 million in American Rescue Plan money, and the Board of Supervisors has scheduled a work session to decide how to spend the funds.
The county should get the money within 60 days, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said, and then officials will have until the end of 2024 to spend it.
“We don’t know enough about it to know what we can do with it or how to disperse it,” Miller said, adding that the board hadn’t received anything in writing as of Monday’s regular meeting. “We’ve done what we need to do on our end.”
Supervisors agreed to meet and discuss it after the next regular meeting, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, after they had the information they need.
The American Rescue Plan is the $1.9 trillion that passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden to help the country recover from from economic setbacks caused by COVID-19.
In other business, the board signed off on an agreement that will make Hillcrest Drive in Laurel part of the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s State Aid program. City and county officials are working together to make that happen so the road can be repaved at state expense. The roadway that connects Highway 84 West and the Industrial Park is heavily traveled, often by heavy trucks.
“Hillcrest Drive is a big asset to the city and the county,” board President Johnny Burnett said. “It’s real busy and there are a lot of trucks that just beat it to pieces.”
An average of 5,000 vehicles travel on the roadway every day, County Engineer Ronnie Clark said.
The city has maintained the road “for decades,” engineer Wiley Pickering said, but officials there will have to get 30 property owners to sign off on the right-of-way in order for the it to be placed on the State Aid road roster, he said.
On Tuesday, the Laurel City Council voted unanimously to take on that responsibility, at the urging of Mayor Johnny Magee. Getting Hillcrest qualified as a State Aid road has been in the works for six years, Councilman Tony Wheat said.
“This will help out the taxpayers,” Burnett said.
