County employees will get a raise this upcoming fiscal year and taxpayers will get a rate cut, the Chief Financial Officer for the Jones County Board of Supervisors reported.
“This is the fourth straight year that we’ve cut the millage rate,” CFO Charles Miller said at the board’s most recent meeting. “I’m not sure that’s ever happened before.”
The overall tax rate cut is 1.08 mills, he said, but the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 still includes a $1-per-hour raise for county employees along with an increase in funding for Jones College and full funding for county schools, volunteer fire departments and bridge repairs. The county has a “healthy reserve,” so it maintains an A-plus bond rating and its debt has been reduced to four bonds total, Miller said.
All of that is possible, he said, because the county’s assessed value increased by more than 4 percent, from just under $48.7 million to just over $50.5 million, according to projections. Of the latter total, almost $29.5 million (58 percent) is expected to be raised through ad valorem taxes.
The proposed reduction “means you will pay less on ad valorem taxes on your home, automobile tag, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental property, assuming your assessed value remains the same,” according to a notice for the public budget hearing.
That public hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. The proposed budget will then be voted on by the board.
In another matter, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley reported that the board’s request to use Pine Belt Solid Waste Management Authority grant funds to clean up a tire dump on Highway 15 North was denied by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
The purpose of those grants is to “clean up small sites, but this is a large one,” Ashley said.
“We’ve done our best to get something done,” Beat 1 Supervisor Johnny Burnett said.
In other business, Supervisor Phil Dickerson reappointed George Walters as the Beat 3 representative on the Board of Trustees for South Central Regional Medical Center, and he was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.