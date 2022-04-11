A beautiful Sunday afternoon almost turned tragic for a couple that was out fishing.
The boat David and Amanda Pool were in capsized on Bogue Homa Lake and they were rescued by volunteer firefighters who requested assistance from two other boaters.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the incident at 1:44 p.m.
M&M firefighter Scott Phillips arrived first on the scene followed immediately by Powers firefighter\emergency medical responder Lance Chancellor. They enlisted the help of pontoon boat owner Brian Blackledge and fishing boat owner Caleb West, then proceeded to the site of the boaters in the water on the back side of the lake.
The Pools were transported to shore on Blackledge’s pontoon boat. The “swamped” fishing boat was towed back to shore by West. The couple was evaluated onshore by EMServ medics and declined medical transport.
The water on the lake was choppy because of gusty winds, which may have been a factor in the boat overturning. The couple lost numerous personal items in the incident, but they said they were just thankful to be alive.
Volunteers from Powers, Glade, M&M and Rustin responded along with Southwest Jones with its rescue boat. EMServ Ambulance also responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks with a rescue boat.
