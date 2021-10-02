The 22nd annual Crystal Ball, hosted by the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, will honor University of Mississippi graduates and HGTV’s “Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier as its Stars of Hope.
The Crystal Ball will be Jan. 15 at the Arena in Southaven. The black-tie event honors well-deserving citizens of Mississippi and includes a “fabulous dinner,” music, dancing, and live and silent auctions — all around the colorful theme “A Night in Havana.”
The foundation has provided grants to more than 850 charitable organizations totaling $33 million since 2002.
Dozens of volunteers, under the leadership of volunteer co-chairs Michael and Elizabeth Bellipanni, are preparing to make the gala a fun-filled evening.
“Our excitement in bringing back a live event for Crystal Ball is hard to put into words,” he said. “Just being able to gather and celebrate in person is special after the hardships we have all experienced since our last live event in January of 2020.
“We are also thrilled to honor such great champions for Mississippi with the Star of Hope Award. Erin and Ben are so deserving of this award for their work in bringing out the beauty and positive light of our great state. The Crystal Ball is a tremendous undertaking, and it could not be done without the help of dozens of volunteers and the foundation’s staff that care deeply about the communities that we serve.”
The Napiers join a long list of notable Mississippians who have previously been recognized as Stars of Hope, said Colie Sanford, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors. Past recipients include the North Mississippi All-Stars and Blind Mississippi Morris, Morgan Freeman, Sen. Thad Cochran, Sam and Mary Donnelly Haskell, B.B. King, Gov. and Mrs. William Winter, Dr. Mary Ellen Stribiling Bouldin, Archie and Olivia Manning, Bob Pittman, Marty Stuart, Bradford Cobb, Richard Grant, Sela Ward, Jesse Holland, Charley Pride, and Wade and Jimmy Creekmore.
The Napiers reside in Laurel, where they famously repair and remodel old homes, while telling the history of not only the homes, but also the town. Ben Napier also has a show on Discovery+ based on his woodworking called “Ben’s Workshop.” The Napiers also founded Laurel Mercantile and the Scotsman General Store, and they have published two books, “Make Something Good Today” and “The Lantern House.”
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor for Crystal Ball 2022 is asked to go to CrystalBallGala.org for more information. To sign up to become a volunteer, visit the Maddox Volunteer Center at https://bit.ly/CBVolunteer2022. The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi manages 240 donor-established funds. Established in 2002 with a generous grant from the Maddox Foundation, the foundation is an independent 501(c)3 charitable organization. Learn more at www.cfnm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.