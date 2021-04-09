Trista Shoemake, Jones College LPN student, demonstrates a vaccine shot on Lizzy Robinson, patient experience specialist at South Central Regional Medical Center’s vaccine clinic. Through a partnership with Mississippi State Department of Health, SCRMC’s vaccine clinic will be available on Fridays and Saturdays in April at the former Wellness Center at 23 Mason St. in Laurel (across from Sawmill Square Mall). Appointments are required and are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online at southcentralvaccines.as.me/ or call 601-426-4990. (Photo by Cam Bonelli)
