The case of a man who collided with a cow on a Covington County road can keep “mooving” through the court system, according to a recent ruling.
Moses Everett struck a cow on a county road on May 13, 2020, causing damage to his vehicle, and two weeks later, he filed a lawsuit in circuit court against owner Robert H. “Bob” Dykes of Dykes Fam LLC, along with LOL Finance Co., the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and the Covington County Board of Supervisors.
Four months after filing suit, he filed a motion for Judge Stanley Sorey to recuse himself from the case and have the state Supreme Court appoint a special judge, citing a conflict of interest since county su- pervisors allocate money to the circuit court. The judge denied the motion and Everett appealed to a higher court.
The state Court of Appeals ruled that Everett’s motion was “both untimely and procedurally improper” and dismissed his appeal. The ruling was unanimous. Everett can still appeal to the state Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.