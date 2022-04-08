Laurel High grad to be deported after serving time
•
A murder suspect who was making a run for the border after shooting a Texas father of six in Laurel last year will get to go back to Mexico — in about 25 years.
Luis Sandoval, 28, was ordered to serve 25 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the February 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Efrain Ortiz of Houston, Texas. The shooting occurred in a trailer park off Bush Dairy Road, just north of the Laurel city limits.
Ortiz was shot “multiple times” and died while being transported from the scene by ambulance, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said in Jones County Circuit Court on Friday morning. He told people that it was Sandoval who fired the deadly shots with a .22-caliber revolver.
Ortiz’s widow and sister both spoke to the court before the sentencing was complete. Widow Maria Rosa read from a letter written by Ortiz’s 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship:
“A word I would describe him as is a coward,” she read. “You are a horrible person. You didn’t just murder anyone. You murdered a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, father … To see my father dead is horrible; to see my sisters fall apart is worse.
“You deserve to rot, suffer and die alone, but that’s not how the system works. You will eventually be free and continue with your life … and to see your kids. My dad doesn’t get to. He will never hold me in his arms. He will never meet his grandchildren. He will never walk me down the aisle. You weren’t man enough to fight so you pulled the trigger. What a cowardly thing to do. Cowards like you deserve nothing good in life.”
Ortiz was working in Laurel and returning to Texas to be with his family periodically. He had been seeing Sandoval’s wife, and that’s whose mobile home he was at when he was shot, according to the investigation of Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff‘s Department.
“I’m not going to justify what he did,” Ortiz’s daughter wrote in her letter. “It was far from right. But it didn’t give you the right to end his life.”
His widow agreed, describing Ortiz as a “very, very loving person” as she choked back tears.
“What he did was not right, but he didn’t deserve that,” she said, facing Sandoval. “You could’ve fixed it a different way. You decided to seek the coward’s way out.”
Ortiz and Rosas had two little girls together. The younger one still asks, “Where’s daddy, when’s he coming home?” she said. “I don’t know how to tell her he’s never coming back. I always want you to remember those words: ‘Mommy, when is Daddy coming home?’”
Before accepting the plea agreement that was worked out between Sandoval’s public defenders Cruz Gray and Patrick Pacific and Martin, Judge Dal Williamson described the incident as a “senseless killing.”
“There’s a court system to resolve this sort of thing,” he said. “It was a moment of rage, and now you have to pay a high penalty.”
Sandoval will have to serve the 25 years day-for-day, with no chance for early parole, and he will have to pay court fees and fines of $8,427.50 — which includes restitution of $6,500 to the Mississippi Crime Victim}s Compensation Fund to cover Ortiz’s funeral expenses.
Sandoval graduated from Laurel High School, he told the judge, but he is in the country illegally. So Williamson asked that sentence include an order for Sandoval to be deported back to Mexico after he serves his time in prison.
Louisiana State Troopers and Border Patrol agents caught Sandoval in Louisiana as he tried to get back to Mexico after the shooting, and Carter and Sheriff Joe Berlin thanked them for their efforts in tracking down the suspect.
Sandoval was indicted for first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was facing a minimum of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison if found guilty by a jury.
Rosa said she and the rest of the family were satisfied with the sentence, and she hugged Carter as she left the courtroom.
“We appreciate the DA, the investigator and Deborah (Warren),” she said of the DA’s victims’ advocate. “She was our biggest supporter, there with us all along, day or night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.