For the second year in a row, Cox Roofing will give a deserving person a new roof on Tuesday. Last year, it was Vietnam veteran John Moorman, who won the giveaway.
This year, nurses were the qualified entrants for the giveaway. Cox Roofing owners Tracy and Johnathan Cox announced Sherry Stringer, a Laurel nurse for 46 years, as the recipient.
“The community has given so much to us and we have such a good clientele base, we wanted to find a way to give back,” Tracy Cox said. “We saw a lot of people who needed a roof, didn’t have insurance or a way to get one.
“This is just our way of giving back to a community that has supported us. Mrs. Sherry is such a sweet lady who has worked hard her whole life and is very deserving.”
Stringer’s new roof will be installed Tuesday with a ceremony to take place the day of its completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.