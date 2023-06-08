PHILADELPHIA — Brooke Stringer suspected that her boyfriend may have hurt her baby, according to testimony from a Child Protective Services investigator on Wednesday afternoon, the third day of her capital murder trial.
Devin Williams from the state agency’s Special Investigations Unit recalled her meeting with Stringer on Nov. 22, 2019, a little more than three weeks after 6-month-old Rosalee died. Williams went to the residence Stringer and co-defendant Brandon Gardner shared two days earlier and noted that Stringer’s car was parked there, but no one came to the door.
When questioned about that, Stringer “said they don’t live together anymore because she understands (Gardner) may have done something to harm Rosalee, so she lives with her father now,” Williams testified.
Williams also interviewed the defendant’s father, Robert Stringer, who reportedly told her that his daughter and Rosalee lived with him and that the first time he met Gardner was in the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center on Oct,. 26, 2019 — the night Rosalee was rushed there with what turned out to be a fatal head injury.
“He believed it was Brandon” who was responsible for the baby’s death, Williams testified, referring to Robert Stringer.
Gardner also said that in his interview with then-Capt. Tonya Madison of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 13, 2019. That’s why he didn’t attend Rosalee’s funeral, he told Madison, because “Brooke’s father and uncle” and others believed Gardner was responsible for the baby’s death and he “didn’t want to cause any problems.”
The funeral was also the first time that Rosalee’s biological father — Alex Hentze, a foreign exchange student from Germany who attended Northeast Jones and played soccer there — saw his baby, Stringer told Madison in her first interview at the JCSD.
“That was useful information,” Williams said of learning that the biological father was from Germany and not part of his baby’s life.
Williams attempted to contact Gardner for an interview as part of her investigation, but her attempts were “unsuccessful” and he did not call her back, she testified under questioning by prosecutor Katie Sumrall.
While Williams was on the witness stand, an anonymous tip that was sent to CPS investigators was displayed on the big screen above the defendants: “Brooke Stringer and her boyfriend most likely killed her baby. We need an investigation. Facebook posts show bruises on the 6 month olds face. She got donated $11,000+ ... the day her baby died. Too much just doesn’t add up.”
What happened to the money was outside the scope of Williams’ investigation, she testified. Her investigation was about what happened to Rosalee. She asked Stringer about a previous injury that her baby suffered at SCRMC’s daycare for employees’ children on Oct. 2, 2019.
“A CT scan showed (Rosalee) was all fine” and there were no other concerns, Williams testified.
The special investigator also interviewed workers at the daycare, and she was told that Stringer would “on occasion come by and interact with other children before interacting with Rosalee.”
Williams’ investigation was based on a report by pediatric specialist Dr. Scott Benton of University of Mississippi Medical Center that “the injury could not have been caused” in the manner that was described because the severity of the injury was “not congruent with the ability” of a non-ambulatory baby.
Local CPS investigator Mary Grantham took the stand before Williams, and said that the case was turned over to the Special Investigations Unit when Rosalee died, as that division of the agency handles all fatalities. Grantham did testify that CPS had looked into claims of physical abuse that Stringer made when she was a young girl — in April 2011 and June 2011 — but those claims were “unsubstantiated ... findings false,” Grantham testified.
That was admitted into evidence and relevant, Sumrall argued, because Lindsay Arevalo — a third lawyer who’s been added to Stringer’s defense team — referred to Stringer as an “alleged victim” of abuse herself during her cross-examination of Grantham.
Sumrall and Arevalo made their arguments to Judge Dal Williamson out of the view of the jury and the judge ruled that the state had the right to “present clarification” for jurors, but instructed Sumrall not to dwell on the matter.
Stringer continued to take Rosalee to the SCRMC daycare after Oct. 2, 2019, which was the day the baby suffered an injury that defense attorneys are claiming caused Rosalee’s death, almost three weeks later.
Hearing that led Sumrall to ask Grantham, that if a parent thought an environment was abusive yet continued to put her baby there, “Would that be considered neglect?”
Grantham said, “Yes.”
Testimony was expected to continue today (Thursday) with the medical examiner who performed Rosalee’s autopsy.
