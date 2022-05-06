It was a scary start to Mother’s Day weekend for a woman whose job it is to look out for the well-being of children. Bobby “A.J.” Louge, 21, is accused of shooting at a Child Protective Services social worker when she responded to a child-welfare concern Thursday night at a residence on Pittman Road, just outside of Ellisville, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
The unidentified social worker was confronted by Louge and he shot at her, she told deputies, describing in detail how she “heard the bullet whizzing by.” Louge then approached her and threatened her, she said, so she fled the scene in her vehicle and met deputies at a business near Ellisville.
Louge was later arrested by deputies and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before 9:30 p.m. pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
“It is a sad and terrible day when a CPS social worker doing her job to protect children comes under gunfire,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Thankfully, she was not hit by the bullet, although it was certainly a traumatic event for her. We are continuing our investigation and providing support to the crime victim.”
Investigator Jardian McDonald is leading the investigation. Louge is listed as an Ellisville resident on the jail website, but he lives in Ovett, according to his Facebook page. One of his public posts is from Dec. 9, 2018 reads:
If you share nothing else today share this. God, please protect our children from evil. Amen.”
