crash and cuffed

What started as an attempted traffic stop wound up in a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash and a pair of suspects going to jail.
Brittany Parker, 28, was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and passenger Kevin Hyatt, 20, was also booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He and Parker both had outstanding felony warrants, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies attempted to stop the Kia that Parker was driving at Bush Road and Shorty Ekes Road around 10 p.m. Thursday because the vehicle’s headlights weren’t on, according to the report. But the driver fled from deputies at a high rate of speed and deputies initiated a pursuit that ended with the Kia crashing at Township and George Boutwell roads.
Parker and Hyatt were then taken into custody without incident.
