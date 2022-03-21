A Jasper County man is accused of crashing a car off Highway 84 East, near the Jones-Wayne county line, just before daylight on Monday then fleeing the scene. Devin Love, 38, of Bay Springs was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department a short time later and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was reportedly hiding under a parked 18-wheeler at a residence on Charlie Green Road. Volunteers from Glade, M&M. Powers and Sandersville all responded along with the JCSD and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP is investigating the crash and charged Love with DUI-refusal to take test and driving with no insurance.
