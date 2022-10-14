Drugged-out felon causes stir in heart of Home Town
Tourists in the historic district got an unexpected sideshow in the heart of Home Town on Thursday night.
A convicted felon who was believed to be strung out on drugs crashed his car into a tree, then began taking off his clothes and talking loud as Laurel police officers arrived on the scene.
Brandon Merritt, 34, was handcuffed — wearing only his red plaid boxer shorts — and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of DUI-first offense, resisting arrest and failure to obey police. The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on him.
The incident occurred close enough to Ben and Erin Napiers’ house that they were reportedly among the people who came outside to see what all of the commotion was.
Merritt was driving a car that hit a tree, apparently at a relatively high rate of speed for the residential area, then he got out and began disrobing. His clothes were strewn along the sidewalk and he was “acting erratic, his eyes wide, acting confused and refusing orders,” according to the incident report.
MDOC records show that he was on parole for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Marion County and was scheduled for release in April 2026, if he had served all of the time he was sentenced to. Merritt had reportedly been on drug court in Marion County when he was arrested for violating its terms in June 2018.
“I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “It looks like it could have been a lot worse.”
