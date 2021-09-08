An Ellisville man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening after a vehicle crossed onto Highway 11 in front of his vehicle, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol reports.
Around 7:30 p.m., Brandaysiya Lee, 18, of Shubuta was traveling east in a Jeep Liberty on Rayner Road when she attempted to cross Highway 11. Lee was struck by an oncoming Nissan Versa driven by Carlos Barrera, 20, of Ellisville, who was traveling south on Highway 11. Lee told rescuers that she did not see the oncoming Nissan.
Moselle volunteer firefighters responded to the crash that was just in front of their station, and South Jones and West Jones volunteers also responded along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Upon firefighters’ arrival to the scene, the Jeep was still on the highway, blocking the northbound lane of the highway. The Nissan Versa was on the side of the road after the crash. Reports note that both vehicles sustained major damage in the incident. Firefighters began traffic control and rendered emergency medical care to Berrera.
EMSserv Ambulance Service transported Berrera to the hospital with minor injuries, MHP Mst. Sgt. Justin Elkins said. Lee declined transport to the emergency department.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.