A woman who was reportedly fishing on a Wayne County bridge was killed and her boyfriend was seriously injured when a teenager in an SUV crashed into their vehicle on Wednesday night. Colleen “Cokey” Dunigan, a Tennessee native who was living in Shubuta, was killed and Rusty “Buddy” Williams of Waynesboro had a foot severed when an unidentified 16-year-old girl in a Toyota 4Runner struck the Chevrolet Malibu the couple had been on a Beat 4-Shubuta Road bridge just after 8:30 p.m., Sheriff Jody Ashley said. The teen had an injured neck but was treated and released, he said. It appears to be a tragic accident, Ashley said, but the cause of the crash is under investigation. The guardrail of the bridge on the narrow road was damaged, but the road remained open. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.