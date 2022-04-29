A pregnant woman suffered minor injuries when her car was involved in a wreck with a school bus on Highway 28 Thursday morning.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash between a school bus and a Dodge Charger around 7:45 a.m. After Jones County School District bus driver Sherry Helms had dropped off students at West Jones High School and was headed back to the bus barn on Highway 28, she waited for a vehicle to turn when driver Sylenna Taylor, 22, hit the back of the bus.
No children were on the bus at the time of the accident.
“When I was waiting for someone to turn, the back of the bus was hit, and it shook the whole bus,” Helms said. “I thought there was going to be a lot of damage, but the school bus didn’t have much.”
The bus had minor damage, but the front end of Taylor’s car was heavily damaged.
Taylor declined transport by ambulance to the hospital but had someone take her after reporting some pain in her stomach where the airbag was deployed. Taylor is due in July with her child.
The crash remains under investigation.
