Two Jasper County men were killed after a crash with a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old girl on County Road 39 between Vossburg and Paulding on Wednesday morning. Brandon Derell Hales, 36, and Willie Joseph Jones, 33, both of Paulding, died of injuries they suffered in the crash around 7 a.m., Sheriff Randy Johnson said, describing it as one of the worst collisions he’d ever seen. Volunteers from Heidelberg and Lake Eddins responded to the scene and used the Jaws of Life on both vehicles. The teen, who was reportedly on her way to school, was transported by ambulance to a hospital. No other information about her was available. AirCare was called for one of the men, but he died before he could be transported.
(Photo from Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
