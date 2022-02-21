A Calhoun man whose social-media videos frightened a lot of people in the community shouldn’t be able to bother them for the next couple of years.
Clayton Rogers, 38, was ordered to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his release on a previous felony, Judge Dal Williamson ruled in a recent revocation hearing in Jones County Circuit Court.
Rogers was convicted of burglary of a dwelling, grand larceny and auto burglary in 2014 and ordered to serve six years in prison, with three years of post-release supervision under MDOC.
But he still owes $4,735 in fines, fees and restitution and hasn’t made a payment since July 2015, after being released early, and he also hasn’t participated in the court’s community-service program, as ordered, according the testimony from MDOC and program officials.
Because of the violations, he was ordered to serve the time that had previously been suspended from his sentence — three years behind bars and one year on post-release supervision.
Rogers was taken into custody at the beginning of the year and has remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on misdemeanor justice court warrants after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of some disturbing, rambling rants he made on Facebook Live.
Rogers was seen walking around his property off Highway 84 West and calling himself “God of the Earth” and, after saying he had smoked meth, he said, “I am the most high God” and “I am God, and I’m fixing to fly my spaceship.” He also made several bizarre sexual references aimed at Princess Di, Ariana Grande, Steven Tyler and Liv Tyler.
Rogers also said he was going to make a “citizens’ arrest of Sheriff Joe Berlin” for not responding to his report of a murder and Rogers proclaimed himself as the “Christ of the KKK.” He also asked viewers to “keep me out of jail, I’ve got to report to community service today.”
But it was his claim that he “offered” sex to a young family member and his references to trying to have sex with girls ages 12, 13 and 14 as some kind of religious experience that crossed the line into criminal conduct, JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said at the time.
“When he threatened to have sex with underage kids, that was it,” Sumrall said. “If we can prove that someone is a danger to themselves or others, we can pick them up.”
The outstanding warrants “made it easier” to arrest Rogers immediately, Sumrall said.
There was reportedly a lot of drug paraphernalia inside the shed that Rogers uses as a residence. Rogers didn’t always act like he did in the videos, said local law enforcement officials who are familiar with him.
“You can only do dope for so long before it burns your brain and you lose it,” Sumrall said.
