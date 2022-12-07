Suspect sought in Saturday shooting
Some call him “Cornbread.” Others call him “Shawn.” He’s listed as “Toot” on his Facebook profile. But Jones County Sheriff’s Department officials are calling him one thing — a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting in Moselle.
Anyone with information about where “Cornbread” is should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for anonymous tips that lead to the capture of suspects. “We want you information, not your name,” is the slogan of the organization.
And now they’re offering some dough for “Cornbread” — identified as 45-year-old Stephen Shane Poole. He’s wanted for questioning in the shooting of William Parker at a residence on Job R Lane Saturday morning. Investigators asked for the public’s help in identifying the man known only as “Cornbread” who was accused of pulling the trigger and putting Parker in the hospital after an argument, and the “tips came in,” JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster said.
The circumstances that led to the shooting still aren’t clear, Oster said, but he was able to interview Parker after he got out of surgery at Forrest General Hospital and got a different story than his girlfriend gave initially.
Parker was with his father and girlfriend when they went to “a buddy’s house” on Job R Lane, and Poole hit Parker, who was sitting in a pickup, then slammed the door on his legs when he tried to step out of the vehicle. When he did get out, the two chased each other around a vehicle for a minute, but then Parker got back in the pickup and left, he told Oster. Parker returned alone later, and that’s reportedly when Poole shot him in the abdomen.
Parker’s girlfriend reported that they were delivering glass to the residence Poole was at, but Parker said he didn’t know where that story came from, Oster said. The investigator has been unable to find out why she told that story because “she won’t answer her phone,” he said. “She needs to talk.”
Oster said he appreciated the public’s help with providing the information to identify Cornbread. Now they’re looking to find him for questioning. Many of them know him as “Shawn,” even though his real name is Stephen Shane Poole, Oster said.
