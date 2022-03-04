A Hattiesburg man who is accused of viciously beating a toddler in the Hoy Community is in jail facing a felony charge.
Tyrice Austin, 22, was charged with child abuse and is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center after turn- ing himself in to authorities at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The 2-year-old girl he is accused of beating sustained bruises, swelling and some cuts to the face and head as a result of the assault, JCSD Investigator Jardian McDonald said.
The toddler had to be treated for her injuries at South Central Regional Medical Center and she was later released.
“There is absolutely no excuse for this adult, identified as Tyrice Austin, to be beating a child,” he said in a Facebook message from the JCSD asking for the public’s help finding the suspect. The post was shared hundreds of times and seen by thousands of people, which likely put the pressure on Austin to turn himself in, JCSD officials said.
Sharing on the social-media site also contributed to the capture of a Laurel man who is accused of breaking into Life Church on Highway 84 West overnight Monday.
Cory Browning, 36, was charged with commercial burglary and possession of
methamphetamine after being arrested by Sheriff Joe Berlin, Sgt. J.D. Carter and Investigator Denny Graham at a residence on Pat Lowe Road in the Calhoun Community on Thursday afternoon.
Church surveillance images of the masked suspect, who struck at midnight, were shared and seen by thousands of people and the tips generated from that led to his capture, JCSD officials said.
Browning is accused of taking a television, soundbar and iPad from the church. He was also in the Jones County jail awaiting his initial appearance.
