A Laurel woman is being accused of stealing money from a woman she was supposed to be helping, and now she’s facing a felony charge.
Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
The victim in the case had been a patient at Pine Belt Mental Health and needed help with her finances and daily living, said Lt. Mark Evans of the Laurel Police Department, who is investigating the case.
“Lindsey gained access to the victim’s funds and took money,” he said.
But cash isn’t all the patient’s involvement with Lindsey cost her. She reportedly had an accident that resulted in her having to get a leg amputated while she was under the supervision of Lindsey. That’s how the case came to the attention of law enforcement, Evans said.
Lindsey made her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where Judge Kyle Robertson set her bond at $1,000. She has since posted bond and been released.
The low bond amount was due to Lindsey having a medical condition, Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said, but he would not elaborate on that condition.
“We are certain that the victim and the suspect have been separated and the victim is safe,” Cox said.
