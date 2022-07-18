Cruiser crash

A Laurel woman who was driving a Toyota SUV ran a red light and crashed into an LPD cruiser at the intersection of Jefferson Street and 16th Avenue Monday morning.
Scarlett Stevens, 56, ran a red light and hit a cruiser driven by LPD Sgt. Rodrigus Carr, according to the report Stevens suffered minor injuries and was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center. Carr had minor injuries to his hand.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department worked the crash because it involved an LPD vehicle, as is protocol when local law enforcement agencies are involved in accidents.
