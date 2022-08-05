JCSD finds 58 grams of methamphetamine,
guns in home of man who counseled drug addicts
A man who was believed to be rehabilitated from addiction and was successful in helping others kick drug problems through jail ministries is back where he can talk to inmates full-time.
Ricky Strickland, 45, of Laurel was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department found 58 grams of meth after executing a search warrant at his home on Pearl Hodge Road in the Rustin Community just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Strickland made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday, and Judge David Lyons set his bond at $50,000.
“Bad choices, man, bad choices,” Strickland said when asked what caused him to fall off the wagon.
He asked the reporter to “not do me like this” as he was being escorted to court. When the reporter noted that Strickland had been hailed as a hero on the paper’s pages in the past, he said, “You gonna put me up as a hero again.”
Strickland had been on the Dying To Live Ministries jail ministry team and has spoken at numerous anti-drug events in the past, including at Red Ribbon Week events in the county schools and at drug court graduation ceremonies.
He even managed to take the rare step of getting his felony record expunged and was granted his Certificate of Rehabilitation in Jones County Circuit Court back in October 2017, restoring his right to legally own firearms — a right he took full advantage of, apparently.
But the JCSD began getting “numerous complaints” about activity at his residence around February or March, and that’s when narcotics agents began keeping an eye on him, JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell said.
When they executed the no-knock warrant, no one was home, but Strickland soon showed up and was cooperative, Driskell said.
Agents found 58 grams of meth in a box inside a kitchen cabinet and he had 28 firearms that were confiscated, among other things, Driskell said.
Driskell and other agents knew Strickland and acknowledged the work he has done to help addicts, “but we’ve got a job to do … it’s not personal, and he said he understood that,” Driskell said.
Christ’s Church Pastor Jason Capers had the same sentiment. Strickland was a “tremendous success” in his work to get others off drugs through the church’s faith-based addiction program, Dying To Live. He has not been with that ministry for almost four years, but he and his wife Tootie were active with it for years. She is back in recovery with DTL, several sources with knowledge of the program reported.
“Ricky had tremendous influence in the gang world and in the drug culture and he was very effective at getting others off of (drugs),” Capers said. “He knows what he needs to know to get off of them himself. This might save his life.”
Strickland was convicted of possession of meth and possession of precursors to make meth while in possession of a firearm in Jones and Wayne County in September 2003. He was ordered to serve five years in prison.
In 2017, attorney Michael Mitchell represented Strickland as he made the case for his Certificate of Rehabilitation, and Judge Dal Williamson signed off on it. In the petition to the court, Mitchell noted that his client and his client’s wife were successful lay ministers for recovering addicts. Strickland graduated from the DTL program in 2012 and had been “actively involved” in the lay ministry. It also noted that he made “yearly visits” to local schools and spoke on behalf of DTL and the JCSD since then. It also pointed out his performance in the “Journey of a Junkie” at the South Mississippi Fair and how he had regained full legal and physical custody of his two minor children.
“Illegal narcotics are wreaking havoc in our community and destroying lives,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Whoever our investigations lead us to that is selling and distributing illegal narcotics can expect to be charged and arrested.
“It’s heartbreaking that some who seemed to have made it through addiction and even illegal narcotics distribution return to that lifestyle.”
In his initial appearance, Strickland told the judge that he was living alone at his residence and was not employed. He had been working as an oil-field roustabout, he said.
Strickland asked that the court appoint a public defender for him, but Lyons denied that request after questioning Strickland and determining that he owned land and a vehicle — a 1986 Chevrolet Caprice Classic.
“You have assets … you can hire your own attorney,” Lyons said. “Public defenders are for indigent people.”
