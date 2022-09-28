The Union Volunteer Fire Department hosted Ellisville Cub Scouts Pack 10 at its station last week. A total of 44 scouts from six dens attended. They ranged in age from kindergarten to fifth grade. Each den has to visit a fire department as part of their rank requirements to earn a "First Responder" badge through the Cub Scouts. They learned about fire safety and fire apparatus, participated in a hose-roll race and even had a water war. Everyone involved had a blast, they said. Union firefighters sent a special thank you to Ellisville Troop 10 for assisting with the event. (Photo by PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.