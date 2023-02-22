It took the jury only 14 minutes to find Rodney Daryl Reed, 58, of Laurel guilty of having illegal painkillers to give Brad Thompson the conviction in his first trial as Jones County District Attorney.
But Thompson chalked up the win to “good, old-fashioned police work” that allowed him to “keep it short and simple” with jurors.
Reed was ordered to serve six years in prison, two years on post-release supervision and pay $7,927.50, which includes a $7,500 fine. He was found guilty of possession of hydrocodone.
Capt. Vince Williams and Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department testified in the case. Reed had been under surveillance because of drug activity at his home on Airport Drive in Laurel and he was headed toward Collins — reportedly to pick up heroin — when Williams pulled him over for an expired tag in November 2020. He asked for and received consent to search the vehicle and found little foil-wrapped packs of powder in a Walmart bag under the driver’s seat. It was believed Reed was intending to pass off the packets as heroin, but crime-lab tests showed they contained hydrocodone.
“Vince and Jake just did a really good job,” said Thompson, who was a public defender for years before being appointed then elected DA last year.
Reed was facing a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and was reportedly offered a plea deal for four years, but decided to go to trial. He was represented by attorney John Piazza.
In another trial last week, 29-year-old Brandon Mackabee’s felony DUI case ended in a mistrial. He testified and claimed that he wasn’t actually driving the vehicle when Laurel officer Shaymira Morgan pulled over the vehicle he was in during a traffic stop in March 2022, and body-cam video was reportedly inconclusive. The jury was split at 9-3 before being declared hopelessly deadlocked, court records show.
Mackabee was represented by defense attorneys Jeannene and Patrick Pacific, and Sumrall was the prosecutor. Mackabee pleaded guilty to felony DUI-third offense in Forrest County in October 2020 and was ordered to serve a year on house arrest.
