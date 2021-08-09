Election commissioner Reynolds died of COVID last week
•
The daughter of a Jones County Election Commissioner whose father died of complications from COVID-19 will serve out the remainder of his term until a special election, the Board of Supervisors ruled in a special meeting on Monday morning.
Allison Holifield was appointed to the Beat 4 position by Supervisor David Scruggs and the rest of the board unanimously agreed. She will be serving the remainder of father Ken Reynold’s four-year term. A special election was set for Nov. 2.
Appointing Holifield was a good move by the supervisors, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said. She accompanied her father to the courthouse for elections, so she is no stranger to the job. She will have big shoes to fill. Reynolds was always the last person at the courthouse with Brooks after long election nights and fulfilled a lot of duties that most people didn’t know anything about.
“Ken was one of the silent giants in elections,” Brooks said. “He was super smart, and he enjoyed the election process. He was an exceptionally smart computer person. He was always there until the end with me, tabulating results and sending state reports … He saved the county a lot of money because we didn’t always have to get an I.T. person to handle some things because he was able to.”
Reynolds would be proud to hear that his daughter will be stepping in to fill his position, Brooks said.
“When you mention Ken’s name, the first thing that comes to my mind is how much he loved his family,” Brooks said. “He was always talking about something his grandkids or kids did. Allison worked right by his side, helping with pre-election duties and anything else she could. She grew up in it.”
Reynolds, 57, died last week days after catching COVID-19, and his funeral was Saturday. He worked in customer service for Lyle Machinery and had served as Beat 4 Election Commissioner for 12 years. He was known as an avid outdoorsman and is survived by his wife of 24 years Jeanne and three children, Allison Holifield, Parker Reynolds and Samantha Ballard.
The grandchildren are struggling with his loss, Holifield posted on Facebook.
“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is tell my children that their Pawpaw isn’t coming home … isn’t going to be here to watch their games or take them to practice or take them on tractor rides or go hunting … Watching my babies cry over their Pawpaw is a heartbreaking scene all over again,” she wrote.
Board of Supervisors president Johnny Burnett said that Reynolds was “a friend to the county” and was “very good at what he did.”
Brooks summed it up with, “He’s going to be missed.”
