PHILADELPHIA — Workers from the daycare that 6-month-old Rosalee went to had warm memories of her, but they described a coldness from her mother Brooke Stringer, who is on trial for capital murder along with co-defendant and boyfriend Brandon Gardner in her baby’s death.
“She held her, but she would still cry ... she couldn’t comfort her,” testified Morgan King, who was an infant-room caregiver at The Children’s Academy — a daycare for the children of employees at South Central Regional Medical Center. “She would walk around and play with other children."
“Numerous times, we had to ask her not to pick up other children,” King added, noting that was against the facility’s rules.
Stringer also made comments that she wished her child could be as happy as the others there and referred to Rosalee as “a hellion” and “a demon child,” according to statements from other workers at the daycare, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department testified.
Stringer vehemently denied those accusations during an interview with Carter and Investigator Brad Grunig on Dec. 17, 2021 — the day she and Gardner were formally charged with capital murder.
Jansen Owen, who is one of Stringer’s attorneys, countered by asking King if it was typical for parents to come to the daycare on their lunch hour to feed and visit with their baby.
“No,” King said.
“But Brooke did?” he asked.
King said, “Yes.”
Most of the questioning of King and daycare director Laurie Hodge focused on an injury that Rosalee suffered there on the morning of Oct. 2, 2019. Defense attorneys are trying to make the case that the bump that caused bruising on the side of her face there was the cause of her death 26 days later.
Gardner’s attorney Chris Collins and Owen questioned King about if she saw what happened to Rosalee while she was on duty that morning. King explained that she was changing another baby’s diaper at the time and co-worker Megan Riley was in the restroom.
“I heard her crying, so I put the child I was changing in a bed and went to Rosie,” King testified. “I comforted her ... put her in a walker, and she was perfectly OK.”
Under questioning by Collins, she clarified, “I heard her cry, I didn’t hear (the impact).”
Hodge happened to be at the diagnostic lab where Stringer worked as a patient that morning, and Stringer mentioned the incident to Hodge.
“I said I would check on it,” Hodge testified.
Defense attorneys questioned her if she reviewed video from either of the two surveillance cameras in the infant room or if she just relied on the report of “two employees who didn’t see what happened,” Owen said.
“There was no need to (watch it),” Hodge testified. “It was not a medical emergency.”
Stringer was notified of the incident after bruising began to appear on the baby’s face, and she came over to the daycare a short time later, King testified. She filled out a report, which is “common,” she testified, adding that she apologized to Stringer and admitted that, as a parent, she’d be angry about it, too. “Rosalee was fine. She acted like the same Rosalee.”
Stringer came back a couple of hours later and took Rosalee to her pediatrician’s office. The nurse practitioner and a pediatrician who gave Rosalee a good report on a “well-baby” visit days later were expected to testify Friday morning.
Hodge became emotional when asked about daycare workers’ reactions to learning of Rosalee’s death.
“We did not reassign her bed,” she said. “It was extremely hard to let someone else ... that was Rosalee’s bed. The staff was devastated. We needed time.”
Meanwhile, Stringer was on social media posting that she and friends were getting their nails done and having a “Sunday Funday,” among other things, Carter said in his testimony and interview of Stringer.
Prosecutor Katie Sumrall asked King and Hodge if Stringer continued to bring Rosalee to The Children’s Academy after the Oct. 2, 2019 incident that bruised the baby’s face. Both said she did. Sumrall also asked if Stringer requested a review of the video before it “rolled off” a few weeks later because of limited data-storage space. She did not, Hodge testified.
The workers at The Children’s Academy planted a rose bush outside the facility “in memory of Rosie,” Hodge said.
Owen asked Hodge if Stringer was invited to that ceremony.
“No,” she said, “it was just for employees.”
