The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming midterm elections is fast approaching, Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said.
Those who wish to participate must be registered in one of the county’s two circuit clerk offices before 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. The offices in the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville and Laurel will be open 8-5 p.m. each weekday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 8 to sign up people who want to cast a ballot in the midterm races.
Congressional races highlight the midterm election. There are some changes this year, Brooks pointed out. Matthews, Shady Grove, Sharon and Sandersville precincts are now in Congressional District 3, and the remaining 33 precincts in Jones County are in Congressional District 4.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell beat longtime District 4 incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary in June, and incumbent Rep. Michael Guest won the Republican primary in District 3.
On the Nov. 8 ballot, Ezell will face Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Johnson, and Guest will face Democrat Shuwaski Young.
In local races, Nick Wooten, 43, of Ellisville is running for District 5 spot on the Jones County School Board against longtime incumbent Lester Boyles. Risher Caves will not be opposed for county attorney in the only other county race that will be on the ballot Nov. 8.
Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson will be on the ballot for that office, but it’s considered a state race.
Caves and Thompson are both running in special elections after being appointed to their positions. Thompson was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve the final six months of longtime DA Tony Buckley’s term after he retired. Caves was then appointed by the Board of Supervisors to county attorney to replace Thompson.
