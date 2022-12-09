Lab: Meth caused crash that killed unborn baby
•
A Jones County woman is facing two felony charges after lab reports showed that she was high on methamphetamine and other drugs when she caused a crash that killed a Louisiana woman’s unborn child a year ago.
Rikki Blackwell, 34, was charged with homicide-death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI after a toxicology report showed that she had meth as well as amphetamines and different benzodiazepines in her bloodstream when she caused a head-on collision on Moselle-Seminary Road on Dec. 21, 2021, according to the report.
She said “no comment” and hid her face from cameras behind a right hand that had the number “8” tattooed on it as she was escorted to Jones County Justice Court to make her initial appearance on Friday afternoon. Judge David Lyons set her bond at $50,000, and she looked down and closed her eyes as he told her what she was being charged with. Blackwell said that she lives with her father on Monroe Road in south Jones County, but it has a Seminary address.
Maria Castillo, 20, of Forest Hill, La., was 25 weeks pregnant at the time and her baby died as a result of the crash, reports show. Castillo suffered serious internal injuries, which is the reason for the aggravated DUI charge, and Blackwell suffered a punctured lung. Castillo was driving a 2019 Honda Accord and Blackwell was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup.
The delay in arresting Blackwell was because of the delay in getting toxicology results back from the crime lab, JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said. Deputies suspected that Blackwell was intoxicated on drugs at the time, but they had to wait on a lab report to have proof before making an arrest.
Blackwell was driving with a suspended license at the time, and she was arrested again in June for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. She pleaded not guilty to that charge. Common drugs that are benzodiazepines include Valium, Xanax and Klonopin.
“This was an avoidable tragedy allegedly resulting from illegal narcotics usage and usage of other impairment substances by Rikki Blackwell who was operating a motor vehicle,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “An unborn child died and a mother and family were devastated by the loss.
“We are confident that justice will be served in this case. It’s just so very sad to consider how this tragedy has impacted so many lives and destroyed so many dreams.”
The last person who was convicted of DUI-death of an unborn baby and aggravated DUI in Jones County, 35-year-old James Cory Gilbert, was sentenced to 52 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in October 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.