Ex-QB killed, LPD capt. pleads with suspect to turn himself in
•
A former football star is dead, a teenager is on the run and a longtime law enforcement official is frustrated after a Saturday shooting at South Park Village.
Laurel police are on the lookout for 18-year-old Montrell Harris, who is wanted for murder in the death of 32-year-old Xavier Davis.
Lt. Michael Reaves is assigned to the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
“I’ve been doing this for over 25 years, and I’ve seen too much black-on-black crime in that time,” LPD Capt. Earl Reed said. “It’s senseless. Why can’t someone approach someone else and talk instead of pulling out a gun? Once you do that, it’s too late. You can’t take back a bullet.”
Officers from the Laurel Police Department were dispatched to South Park Village after getting the report of shots fired just before noon. It’s believed that a handgun was used in the shooting. Harris was reportedly transported from the scene in a black Dodge Challenger, tag number unknown.
Davis was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center after being transported there by private vehicle suffering multiple gunshot wounds after an altercation behind Building 15, on the front corner of Johnson Circle.
Davis was remembered as a standout quarterback at Laurel High who got into trouble with the law and served time in prison, but he was working and had turned his life around, sources who knew him said on the condition of anonymity.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Harris and he has been entered on the national crime database for the charge of murder, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
“Hopefully, (Harris) will turn himself in,” Reed said. “Violent crime is a hard thing for a mother to have to deal with.”
Investigators were still working on developing a motive for the shooting and a connection between the two involved. There are reports that they had been involved in a recent altercation.
“We’re getting some cooperation, but we would love for the tenants to start stepping up to provide information,” Cox said. “I know there are good people in South Park Village. They can call on the phone; they don’t have to come up here. We’d love to help them make that area better. It’s been a crime-ridden area for a long time.”
