Suspect arrested after chase, crash
•
A domestic situation led to a deadly shooting, followed by a multi-agency chase and a manhunt that led to the suspect being taken into custody early Sunday morning.
Trayron Morgan, 25, — who has ties to Laurel but was living in Arkansas — was arrested and charged with murder in the Saturday night shooting death of 41-year-old Derek Wilkins of Laurel. Morgan made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $755,000 — $750,000 for the murder and $5,000 for grand larceny.
Laurel police were dispatched to a shooting in front of Building 134 on Brown Circle just before 9:30 p.m. Wilkins was on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. Wilkins was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center, where Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth pronounced him dead.
The shooter had reportedly taken the victim’s distinctive-looking Dodge Charger, which was white with white rims and clowns painted on it.
The vehicle was spotted by a Jones County deputy north of the city, and a pursuit ensued on Interstate 59 involving the LPD, JCSD, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The Dodge crashed near the Heidelberg exit, and the suspect fled on foot. MHP used a drone to search for the suspect, but he was captured by Jasper County deputies near mile-marker 115 around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
Wilkins was transported by EMServ to SCRMC and was released to the custody of the LPD and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on a murder charge after being checked out by medical personnel.
An unidentified woman was reportedly in the vehicle with Wilkins at the time he was shot, and Morgan was alone during the chase.
Authorities have been searching for the murder weapon in the woods near where the suspect crashed. The suspect and victim were not related, but it was believed that the victim was in a relationship with one of Morgan’s family members. No information was released by officials about their connection or a possible motive.
Cox did emphasize that all but one of the last half-dozen or so shooting deaths in the city were the result of domestic situations, not some sort of retaliation.
“If everyone just took a breath and walked away for five minutes or just had a fist fight, that’s something you can come back from,” LPD Capt. Earl Reed said.
Cox agreed, saying, “It’s another case of a spur-of-the-minute decision changing the rest of your life for several people. That split-second decision affects a lot of people for s long time.”
The chief thanked the Jones and Jasper county sheriff’s departments and MHP for their assistance.
“Our condolences go out to the families involved in this tragedy,” Cox said.
In an unrelated matter, 18-year-old Jacquez Morgan of Heidelberg was charged with drive-by shooting and aggravated assault after firing a gun that wounded an unidentified woman in the foot on 20th Street. No other details were available.
