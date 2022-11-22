Wrong-way drunk driver was released from jails in Meridian, Ellisville before triple fatality on I-59
Four years after a Thanksgiving morning crash that killed a USM student, the state Supreme Court has ordered that her family’s wrongful-death case be tried in Jones County or Lauderdale County.
That’s because the drunk driver who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 59 when she struck 23-year-old Jada Bright of Slidell, La., had been released from jail in Meridian then Ellisville in a span of less than 48 hours before the crash that killed three people in Pearl River County.
Bright’s family filed the wrongful-death suit there in January 2020, but attorneys for defendants Jones and Lauderdale counties, the City of Ellisville and Beech’s Towing filed motions to change the venue. They cited venue statute of the Mississippi Tort Claims Act to support their argument that they had not been sued in the proper venue.
Pearl River County Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell denied their motions in May 2021, so the attorneys appealed, The state Supreme Court’s unanimous decision was handed down just two days before the four-year anniversary of the horrific crash in holiday traffic near Lumberton on Nov. 19, 2018.
The high court’s decision reversed the ruling of Harrell and remanded the case back to his court “with instructions to transfer venue either to Jones County or Lauderdale County.”
Bright, 23, was driving a 2007 Saturn southbound on I-59 near Lumberton when Shelley Elizabeth Rose, 49, of Asheville, N.C., was driving a rented Dodge Caravan northbound in the southbound lanes and struck Bright's Saturn head on. Rose, Bright and Evans Vincent, 45, of Albertville, Ala., were killed.
Two days before the crash, Rose was arrested at a TA Truck Stop east of Meridian after witnesses told deputies she had been running people off the road. She was charged with DUI-fourth offense, meaning she'd had at least three previous DUI convictions. Rose posted bond at 10:23 p.m. — eight hours after being arrested — and Enterprise "recklessly" released the car back to her, the suit contends.
The next morning, Rose was at the Texaco at Highway 590 (Exit 85 on I-59) looking suspiciously into vehicles at the station, according to the report. EPD Capt. Wayne McLemore arrived on the scene and saw Rose looking into vehicles, according to the suit.
“Captain McLemore observed Shelley appeared to be intoxicated, fumbling for her things, and had a strong alcoholic odor coming from her breath,” the lawsuit reads.
Rose admitted that she had driven to the Texaco. “Despite the admission, Captain McLemore placed Shelley under arrest for public intoxication rather that DUI.” Public intoxication is a misdemeanor.
Scott Wuertz, who was a lieutenant with the EPD at the time, said then that officers were simply following the law.
“On a misdemeanor crime, it’s not like a felony where we can hold them,” he said. “We are only allowed to hold them on public drunk six hours before allowing them to post bond.”
Rose was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 and Beech's Towing was called to retrieve the damaged Caravan. On numerous occasions, the suit contends, the EPD was made aware of Rose's mental issues.
At about 11 p.m., she was transported back to EPD headquarters and released on bond "for approximately $340," according to the lawsuit.
After posting bond, the suit contends, Rose was taken by the EPD to Beech's Towing to retrieve the van.
“Beech's Towing should have known that the Dodge Caravan was a rental vehicle,” and never should have released the vehicle to Rose, according to the suit.
“Captain McLemore and the other officers/agents of the City of Ellisville and Jones County's acts and/or omissions were in reckless disregard for the safety and well-being of Jada, who was not engaged in a criminal activity at the time she was injured.”
The lawsuit includes Enterprise/National Car Rental System, which was informed on Nov. 21 that Rose had been arrested for her fourth DUI, yet allowed her to keep her vehicle, which is against company policy, according to the suit.
A lawsuit represents only one side of an argument.
