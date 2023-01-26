Judge scolds meth dealers, ‘How did you get to this point?’
•
A couple of Jones County men who have been on the local drug scene for a long time made another deal — to go to prison — after the judge dealt them some harsh words and some heartfelt words.
Thomas Hines, 43, was ordered to serve 10 years and Shaun Farris, 45, was ordered to serve six years after they both pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to dealing methamphetamine.
Hines was convicted as a habitual offender of trafficking meth because of the large amount of the drug he had. The charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, and it’s at least his third felony conviction, so he is supposed to serve all of the time day-for-day, with no chance for early release from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
“There’s no telling how many people you’ve fed the addiction of or how many lives you’ve ruined,” Judge Dal Williamson said before accepting Hines’ sentence.
Hines was facing a maximum sentence of 40 years.
“You’re lucky I don’t just say, ‘Let’s go to trial,’” and if the jury found you guilty, I’d sentence you to the full 40 years, and I wouldn’t have to worry about you spreading meth around the community any more,” he said.
The judge warned Hines that he “better go in a different direction” when he’s released from MDOC custody. If he violates the terms of his release, he’ll be sent back to prison to serve the time that was suspended, and that’s day-for-day, Williamson pointed out. Hines was also ordered to spend three years on MDOC post-release supervision, pay $4,427.50 in court fees and fines and participate in the court’s community service program. District Attorney Brad Thompson prosecuted the case and public defender Cruz Gray represented Hines.
Hines was caught with 66.3 grams of the drug after a traffic stop by the Laurel Police Department in January 2021. Digital scales, sandwich bags and other items associated with selling drugs were also in the vehicle, as was a .22-caliber handgun. He was arrested again in December after 130 grams of the drug, two guns, scales and about $2,000 cash were found in his residence on Mrs. Robinson Road outside of Ellisville, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported. He was charged with trafficking meth and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon — both charges he’ll have to face after being released.
Farris pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of meth — arrests that were less than six months apart — after JCSD narcotics agents executed warrants at his home on Highway 28.
“How did you get to this point?” the judge asked Farris. “I know there’s good in you.”
Williamson recalled talking to the defendant regularly while he was on drug court and how he asked to be released early for an opportunity to work in the oilfield in Texas.
“You assured me that I never had to worry about you going back to drugs again,” Williamson said.
Farris said, “I made a couple of bad decisions.”
Williamson responded, “A lot more than a couple.”
In April 2021, the JCSD found needles, digital scales and other paraphernalia along with about a half-gram of meth in Farris’ house, Thompson said. When they returned in September, they found more of the same — as well as an unresponsive woman in Farris’ bedroom. EMServ Ambulance responded and administered two doses of nasal Narcan, but she was still unresponsive. They also found nearly 6 grams of meth that time.
The judge asked Farris if the woman was OK now.
“I don’t know,” Farris said.
Williamson shook his head, then said that drugs “are going to kill you” if he doesn’t stop using them.
“You have folks who love and care for you,” the judge told Farris as his parents sitting nearby wiped away tears. “I don’t have to tell you how much grief you’ve caused them. A lot of people have beat addiction. You can achieve it, too. You just have to dig down deep. Do it for your sake and the sake of the people who love and care for you ... Your life is worth a lot.”
In addition to the six years in prison, Farris was ordered to serve four years on MDOC post-release supervision, to pay $2,355 in court fees and fines and to participate in the court’s community service program. He was facing up to 23 years in prison. He was represented by public defender Matt Sherman.
The judge warned Farris that he would be sentenced as a habitual offender if he gets another felony.
“We’ve got a lot of good men and women in law enforcement fighting this drug problem in our community every day,” Williamson said. “You will get caught if you do it again.”
