Earl Reed became emotional after being promoted to deputy chief of the Laurel Police Department.
“It’s a happy day and a sad day,” he said, choking back tears. “It’s sad because my grandparents (Houston and Lorine Buxton) are not here to witness their baby getting promoted, and because the late honorable Mayor Melvin Mack isn’t here. I’ll always appreciate him because he was so supportive of me.”
But there were plenty of people on hand at Laurel City Hall on Monday morning to congratulate Reed. Members of his family — by blood and by badge — and his Sweet Hope Baptist Church family were there to shake his hand or give him a hug after Mayor Johnny Magee swore him in.
Reed has served 27 years in law enforcement — all at the LPD. He spent most of his career in the Investigations Division and has now assumed command of the operations side of the LPD. Deputy Chief Billy Chandler is also still with the department.
“This promotion is well-deserved,” Chief Tommy Cox said, adding the he worked alongside Reed in investigations and saw his ability firsthand. “You see how many church members are here, so that shows that he’s well thought of in the community.”
Reed thanked God first, then he thanked Magee for “having the faith and confidence in me to do this job at a high level.” He also thanked Paster Bobby Ray Bolton and the rest of his Sweet Hope family for “always showing their support,” and he thanked Jimmy Walker of Laurel Ford.
“We’re just trying to bridge the gap between the public and the police,” Reed said. “We’re doing that, but there’s always room for improvement.”
